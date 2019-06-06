Home Business

Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note ahead of RBI policy outcome

The 30-share index was trading 31.03 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 40,052.51, and the broader Nifty slipped 18.20 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 12,003.45.

Published: 06th June 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened on a cautious note Thursday as investors await RBI's monetary policy decision.

The 30-share index was trading 31.03 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 40,052.51, and the broader Nifty slipped 18.20 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 12,003.45.

Top losers in the Sensex pack include Yes Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, RIL, M&M and HDFC, shedding up to 2.91 per cent.

While, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Coal India, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were trading in the green.

Bourses were closed Wednesday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE gauge settled 184.08 points, or 0.46 per cent, lower at 40,083.54.

The broader NSE benchmark fell 66.90 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 12,021.65. According to traders, investors were cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank's policy outcome.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy later in the day.

The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

Foreign fund outflow too weighed on market mood here, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 416.08 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 355.42 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.

Bourses on Wall Street too ended in the green on Wednesday. On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 13 paise to 69.39 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.23 per cent higher at 60.77 per barrel. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE Nifty NSE Stock Market RBI Monetory Policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp