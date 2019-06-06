Home Business

Sitharaman to attend two-day G-20 Finance Ministers’ meet

The meeting will also discuss the increasing trend of protectionism across the world and its implication on global growth and trade.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will attend a two-day meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Japan beginning June 8, to discuss cross border issues.

The meeting of finance ministers at Fukuoka in Japan, is slated to deliberate on issues like risks and challenges being faced by the global economy, investment in infrastructure projects and international taxation. The meeting will also discuss the increasing trend of protectionism across the world and its implication on global growth and trade.
This will be the first official visit of Sitharaman as finance minister after she took charge last week as the first full-time woman finance minister of the country. The deliberations at the meeting would be followed by the G-20 Leaders’ Summit to be held on June 28-29.

G-20 is a group of developing and developed nations, include India, the US, the UK, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France and Australia among others. The G20 meetings, convened annually since 1999, provide a forum for key countries in the international financial system to discuss major economic issues. 

