Slowdown in auto sales matter of concern for insurance biz: Mukherjee

With the new fiscal year gathering momentum, Tajinder Mukherjee, CMD, National Insurance Company, speaks to Jonathan Ananda on the challenges facing the sector, including the ongoing slowdown in motor vehicle sales and high combined ratios (a measure of profitability). Excerpts:

How has FY19 worked out for the industry in general and National Insurance Company in particular?

The Industry has grown by about 12 per cent, which is a decent growth by all standards. Such double-digit growth trends are likely to continue in the future too. For NICL, on the premium front, there has been a de-growth of about 7 per cent, which is partly due to the shedding of loss making businesses and partly due to fierce competition in the crop insurance and motor segment.

A few new government-driven insurance policies have been in play during the last fiscal. How have they performed and what is the outlook going forward?

NICL has been a key player in the Ayushman Bharat initiative. The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Scheme in Maharashtra is in the eighth successful year and we do not expect any adverse spikes in the Health Insurance segment. Crop insurance, on the other hand, is a highly volatile portfolio. If the spread is not sufficient, claim events in one part of the country can significantly upset the entire portfolio. Going forward for 2019-20, we expect to achieve a larger spread for our portfolio which could secure a small margin of surplus.

How do you see the slowdown in auto sales affecting the sector?

Motor Insurance is the largest line of business for the General Insurance Industry. As private car and two wheeler sales are declining, some automobile majors have cut production and this could leave a serious dent in the top line of the Industry, as well as NICL. It is certainly a matter of concern and we need to redirect our focus to bring uninsured vehicles into the fold of insurance, the numbers of which are estimated to be as high as 40 per cent.

How do you see FY20 panning out for NIC? Where do you see the most benefits and opportunities coming from?

A stable and profitable growth is what we are looking at. We will continue to focus on our dominant portfolios like motor and health, with a special focus on retail insurance.

What are the priorities for NICL as it steps into the new fiscal year?

Our priority is to reach out to as many customers as possible across all segments of society. Apart from traditional ways of doing business through development officers and agents, we have opened online portals for customers, agents, dealers, etc. to make the process easy and convenient. We are also reviewing the claims process to build automation and speedier settlement.

Which segment has performed the best over the last financial year and which segments have faltered?

We have shown good growth in the Health, Marine and Aviation segments, whereas Motor Insurance and Agricultural insurance saw a dip in premium due to various reasons.