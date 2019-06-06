Third party motor insurance prices set to rise up to 12% from June 16

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: THE Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has notified the new rates for third party motor insurance applicable from June 16, from when most vehicles will see insurance rates go up by around 12 per cent. IRDAI has, however, notified rates slightly lower than what was proposed in its draft circular in May.

The insurance watchdog has introduced two new categories this time — electric vehicles (EV) and quadricycles — in the private car segment. EV rates have been kept average 15 per cent lower than for fossil fuel vehicles. It has also come up with categories buses for school bus services and other buses for the first time, hiking premiums for school buses by 5 per cent compared with 10 per cent for others.

Third party insurance is a liability cover that compensates any damages to a third party by the insured vehicle owner. The current increase in rates are applicable for vehicles that follow annual renewal cycle for premiums. All vehicles bought before September 2018 followed the annual premium payment, and a legislative mandate since then has made it compulsory for new two wheeler and car owners to get five and three-year insurance covers.

“The rates for long term policies for new private vehicles have been kept the same. While this is a positive move for the private car industry... yet the insurance industry shall have challenge in terms of higher loss ratios due to inflation and claim cost,” said Gurneesh Khurana, president, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Third party insurance for private cars of less than 1000 cc are set to go up 12 per cent from Rs 1,850 to Rs 2,072, above 1000 cc and up to 1500 cc by 12.50 per cent to Rs 3,221 from Rs 2,863 and rates remain unchanged Rs 7,890 for specifications above that. Rates for two wheelers under 75 cc will go up to Rs 482 from Rs 427, between 75 and 150 cc to Rs 752 from Rs 720, and for 150cc to 350 cc to Rs 1,193 from Rs 985.