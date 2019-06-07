Home Business

E-Money share in India's payment systems reaches 21.5 per cent: RBI

With 345.9 crore e-Money transactions, India was behind only Japan and US in 2017 with respect to volume of e-Money transactions.

Published: 07th June 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Getting a leg-up from from the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November 2016, the share of e-Money in India's payment systems grew to 21.5 per cent in 2017 from 0.8 per cent in 2012, according to a new report from the Reserve Bank of India.

With 345.9 crore e-Money transactions, India was behind only Japan and US in 2017 with respect to volume of e-Money transactions, said the report titled 'Benchmarking India's Payment Systems".

The report, which termed demonetisation "a game-changer for e-Money", provides a comparative position of the payment system ecosystem in India relative to comparable payment systems and usage trends in other major countries.

"While demonetisation gave the necessary fillip, the availability of mobile infrastructure and alternate payment systems ensured that payment systems were not affected when cash was in short supply," said the report.

ALSO READ: MCA hints at RBI inaction on non-compliance of IFIN on key benchmarks

While medium to large-value transactions continue to be made through digital banking channels and cheques, the low-value day-to-day transactions shifted to e-Money, it noted.

The study found that when it comes to using e-Money for online transactions, India is far ahead of other developed countries.

"Although behind China, India has a decent 26 per cent of online transactions using e-Money," said the report.

ALSO READ: RBI assures all help to troubled NBFCs as SBI monitors exposure to sector

In terms of the number of ATMs deployed, India is next only to China. During 2012-2017, ATM deployment grew at a compound annual growth rate of 14 per cent.

"While this is good from customer service perspective, it depicts a high demand for cash," said the report.

However, at the end of 2017, India had 2,22,300 ATMs which dropped to 2,21,703 as on March 31, 2019.

Debit and credit card payments made up 29.9 per cent of India's payment systems volume in the year 2017.

Based on the mix of the countries benchmarked, India is in the lower rung and ranks higher than only Germany and Indonesia, said the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
E Money India RBI Reserve Bank of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp