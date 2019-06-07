Home Business

Jeff Bezos won't mind Amazon fulfilment centres on Moon

Sharing fresh insights about his Moon colonisation plans, Bezos said Amazon is fast working on its lander called Blue Moon to reach the lunar surface by 2024.

Published: 07th June 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAS VEGAS: Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who aims to colonise Moon one day, won't mind opening Amazon fulfillment centres on the lunar surface.

What would those fulfilment centres will sell on Moon?

"I really contemplate that we start out delivering, you know, liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen in small selections on the Moon to begin with," chuckled Bezos, the richest man on Earth, in a fireside chat during Amazon's flagship "re: Mars" event here on Thursday.

Amazon has one of the most advanced fulfillment networks in the world.

Sharing fresh insights about his Moon colonisation plans, Bezos said Amazon is fast working on its lander called Blue Moon to reach the lunar surface by 2024.

ALSO READ: Indian-American animal rights activist interrupts Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on-stage

"The Moon turns out to be a resource-rich neighbour of Earth. We know that there is water in the form of ice in the permanent shadowed craters on the poles at the Moon. That is a very valuable resource because you can learn to make rocket propellant out of it," Bezos emphasised.

"We know so much more about the moon than we did before. For example, it takes 24 times less energy to lift a pound off the Moon than the Earth," he added.

According to Bezos, we need to move industry to the Moon. "Earth will be zoned residential," he told the audience.

Founder of the aerospace company Blue Origin, Bezos in May unveiled the first look of Blue Moon. The Moon lander was in development for three years. In the near future, Bezos envisions creating enormous space colonies in close proximity to Earth.

Bezos said he aims to spend billions of dollars building a network of thousands of satellites to provide cheaper broadband internet service in remote areas.

"It's multiple billions of dollars of capex. Amazon is a large enough company now that we need to be doing things that, if they work, can actually move the needle," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeff Bezos  Amazon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp