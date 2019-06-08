Home Business

Despite RBI’s rate cuts, NBFCs continue to face funding constraints

Though for the week ended May 31, banking system’s liquidity turned surplus, but banks seem to be unrelenting.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:53 AM

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the Reserve Bank of India’s policy rate cut, credit growth in India is likely to be slow given that banks are capital-starved, while NBFCs continue to face tight funding constraints, according to rating agency Fitch.

In the financial year 2018-19, credit growth was in double digits and even surpassed deposit growth that saw a lowly 9 per cent increase, leading to a banking system liquidity deficit situation, due to which banks are unable to reduce interest rates despite three successive repo rate cuts by the central bank.

Though for the week ended May 31, the banking system’s liquidity turned surplus, but banks seem to be unrelenting. A day after RBI’s 25 basis points (bps) rate cut, Bank of Maharashtra lowered its MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate) by a mere 5-10 bps on various tenors.

Still, industry experts anticipate lower interest rates, considering the monetary policy’s ‘accommodative’ stance and with markets factoring in at least two more policy cuts in next six months.

Meanwhile, according to Fitch, funding squeeze led to higher funding costs and a slowdown in loan growth for the country’s ailing NBFC sector.

“We expect Indian NBFIs to become more regular issuers in the offshore bond market as they seek to diversify their funding sources. If prudently managed, this should be credit positive as funding profiles are strengthened,” Fitch explained, adding that funding models of housing finance companies and NBFCs loan, which have become increasingly reliant on short-term funding to fund longer-term assets, have been hit by the liquidity squeeze.

The ratings firms also reasoned that NBFCs’ liquidity was sensitive to market sentiment as their business models rely on short-term wholesale funding, which can dry up fast if market sentiment turns negative.

NBFCs’ issues were already known to the market, but troubles at DHFL erupted following the crisis at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) last September, contributed to a sector-wide liquidity squeeze.

