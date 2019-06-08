Home Business

India's construction market to emerge third largest by 2025: Arbitrators panel

The opinion of the arbitrator panel came at a workshop on 'Damages in Construction Arbitration' hosted by the NPAC.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Construction

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: By 2025, the construction market in India is expected to emerge as the third largest globally, while construction output is expected to grow on average by 7.1 per cent each year, a panel of arbitrators has suggested.

The opinion of arbitrator panel came at a workshop on 'Damages in Construction Arbitration' hosted by the Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre (NPAC) here.

The event commenced with Former Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra's remark: "I have come here to learn and I will go back from here a better student."

Professor Douglas Jones AO, a leading independent international commercial and investor-state arbitrator and Professor Janet Walker, C.Arb, a reputed international dispute resolution specialist in Canada, both the panellists discussed the issues related to damages in construction arbitration.

They said that in the backdrop of the statistics that by 2025, the construction market in India is expected to emerge as the third largest globally, multiple perspectives related to damages in international arbitration, including considerations regarding Bifurcation of Damages would also emerge.

They also highlighted the extent and role of the experts appointed to assist the tribunal and the parties and how experts can assist the tribunal (and the parties).

Professor Walker said arbitration tribunals can't oversee if a civil order is being carried out. "They don't have powers to enforce civic orders, because specific orders often require some sort of supervision, or oversight to ensure they are performed, and this may carry on to a period where the tribunal no longer exists, unlike judges in courts."

Walker said effective use of arbitration experts can be remarkably helpful in controlling this delay in time and associated costs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India India construction market Arbitrators panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp