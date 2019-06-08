Home Business

J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed sacked

The Jammu and Kashmir government removed Parvez Ahmed from the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the J&K Bank.

Published: 08th June 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sacked J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed

Sacked J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday removed Parvez Ahmed from the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the J&K Bank.

A government order issued on Saturday said: "Parvez Ahmed shall cease to be Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the chairman cum managing director of the board.

"RK Chhibber, is hereby nominated as the Director on the Board and may be further appointed as the Interim Chairman-cum-Managing Director."

The order addressed to the company secretary of the bank comes into effect immediately.

The state government owns 59 per cent shares of J&K Bank.

This is the only private sector bank designated as the Reserve Bank of India's agent for banking business and carries out the banking business of the Central government besides collecting central taxes for CBDT.

The Bank was incorporated in 1938 and is listed on the NSE and BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parvez Ahmed J&K Bank Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp