Home Business

SBI to roll out repo-linked home loans from July after RBI directives

That was a first after the RBI asked banks to move to an external benchmark for advances so as to pass on the rate cuts effectively to borrowers.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: State Bank of India has decided to introduce home loans linked to the repo rate.

Repo or the policy rate, at which Reserve Bank of India lends to banks, was earlier linked to the savings deposits and cash credit advances above Rs 1 lakh by the bank.

That was a first after the RBI asked banks to move to an external benchmark for advances so as to pass on the rate cuts effectively to borrowers.

“We will introduce repo-linked home loans from July 1,” SBI said in a late evening statement.

SBI said it is passing on the 25 basis points, or 0.25 per cent, cut in repo rate by the RBI on Thursday in its entirety to the cash credit/over draft customers with limits above Rs 1 lakh, making the effective Repo-Linked Lending Rate 8 per cent.

“The benefit of reduction in the repo rate by 25 bps has been passed in its entirety to our CC/OD customers (limits above Rs 1 lakh), with effect from July 1,” SBI said.

The RBI monetary policy committee had unanimously decided to reduced repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent in the second bi-monthly policy Thursday, taking it down to a nine-year low, citing sagging growth and to cushion the rising headwinds to the economy. It was the third consecutive repo rate cut by the RBI, with cumulative reduction of 75 basis points in 2019, so far.

The repo-linked home loan products, the State Bank of India said, would be introduced from July 1. SBI had earlier said it was difficult to move to external benchmark for EMI-based loans.

In March, SBI had linked all cash credit accounts and over drafts with limits above Rs 1 lakh to the repo rate plus a spread of 2.25 per cent.

For above Rs 1 lakh, it had set its savings deposit rates to 2.75 per cent below the repo rate.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India RBI RBI Repo Rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp