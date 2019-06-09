By Express News Service

Anil Ambani’s misfortune is Jagran Prakashan’s windfall. The Indian radio segment, which does not find itself in the spotlight very often, saw one of the largest consolidations to take place in its history late last month with Anil Ambani’s Reliance announcing that it will sell Big FM to Jagran Prakashan-owned Music Broadcast Ltd. (MBL), which already owns the Radio City FM channel. This is seen as a major win for MBL, which will now own the largest radio business in the country.

According to details disclosed by the two parties to the agreement, MBL will initially acquire a 24 per cent equity stake in Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (“RBNL”), a Reliance ADA Group company which operates BIG FM. MBL will get this stakeholding through a preferential allotment worth Rs 202 crore and then acquire the remainder of Reliance Capital and other Reliance ADAG firms’ stakeholding in RBNL at an enterprise value of Rs 1,050 crore.

According to industry analysts, this is a major positive for MBL because, post the acquisition, it will immediately become the country’s largest radio industry player with a total of 79 radio stations operating under its umbrella.

“This is rare in the radio sector, since available frequencies are limited. Those who already own them are unlikely to give it up, so this was a great opportunity for MBL. This will allow it to increase reach and, consequently, advertising revenue it earns,” said a senior industry executive.

Fortuitous for MBL then, that Reliance ADAG has been frantically trying to raise money to pay off its debt. sources say the Big FM sale is expected to pare Reliance Capital’s outstanding debt by an estimated Rs 1,200 crore once the transaction is completed in the first quarter of FY21.

RBNL currently operates 58 radio stations across the country under the brand name BIG FM Radio, while MBL operates radio stations 39 stations under Radio City. Under the agreement, MBL will acquire 40 of BIG FM’s 58 stations, while the remaining will be sold off where they overlap with certain markets which are already covered by MBL’s existing stations.

The synergies from the deal and added capacity are seen boosting MBL’s financial metrics, with Motilal Oswal noting that while the moderation in revenue growth seen in the last two years for the industry has nudged it to revise revenue estimates downward by 2-3 per cent, “the inherent operating leverage should ensure steady PAT CAGR of 28% over FY19-21 on revenue CAGR of 13%. This should be driven by higher utilization at new/legacy stations and steady yield improvement (at legacy stations),” it said.

The acquisition is also unlikely to be a heavy burden on the balance sheet with nearly 30 per cent expected to be funded through internal accruals. According to Motilal Oswal, the combined cash flow after the RBNL acquisition should allow MBL to repay the balance amount in about three years post the acquisition.