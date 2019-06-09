Home Business

Centre mulls law, institute for valuation professionals: Injeti Srinivas

The move follows instances of rising corporate frauds where the role of auditors have been widely questioned.

Published: 09th June 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Injeti Srinivas

Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas. (ANI photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas on Saturday said the government is planning a law that will soon regulate valuation professionals in the country, along with setting up a national institute for valuers akin to Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). 

“We now feel that we have enough critical mass (of valuers) to once again make an attempt to have a national institute for the valuers’ profession along the lines of ICAI,” said Srinivas. The Centre had in 2008 began work on the legislation to regulate corporate valuers, but did not proceed to enact the law at the time. 

He also said rating agencies are not facing as much heat as statutory auditors, since there is some subjectivity to the former.

“We are talking about revisiting framework for credit rating agencies also... It should be transparent and objective,” Srinivas said. Although there is a regulatory framework on valuation, it is restricted to two laws: Companies Act, 2013 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

