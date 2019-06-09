Digital services to drive next five years of M&E growth

By Express News Service

India’s media and entertainment sector is showing no signs of slowing down. According to Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PwC), the sector is expected to grow steadily over the next five years, with total market size estimated at Rs 4,51,373 crore by the end of 2023. This 11.28 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), from Rs 2,64,588 crore in 2018, will be primarily driven by rapid growth in Over-The-Top Video and steady growth in the traditional TV and home video segment.

Other segments with rapid growth forecasts are all in the digital and online spaces: e-sports, online gaming and internet advertising.

“India is the fastest growing entertainment and media market globally and is expected to keep that momentum. Our research shows that in the next 5 years India will see significant growth in OTT, online gaming and Internet advertising. Growth in these sub-sectors spurs from the growing trends around personalisation and increased digitalisation,” noted Rajib Basu, Leader, Entertainment & Media, PwC India.

The emerging stars are undoubtedly in the digital domain. India was already the tenth largest OTT market in the world in 2018, at Rs 4,462 crore, but the segment is expected to soar by a CAGR of 21.8 per cent to Rs 11,976 crore by 2023.

Subscription video-on-demand services will increase at a 23.3 per cent CAGR to go from Rs 3,756 crore in 2018 to Rs 10,708 crore in 2023. Other digital businesses like e-sports (36.8 per cent CAGR) and internet advertising (17.75 per cent CAGR) are also expected to grow rapidly.

While digital is clearly leading the way, traditional segments like Television and Cinema are expected to provide significant chunks of the total market.

The traditional TV and home video segment is expected to record a CAGR of 11.83 per cent to reach Rs 1,23,047 crore by 2023, while cinema is expected to grow 8.51 per cent to get to Rs 17,789 crore.

Film box office collections are pegged to rise 8.54 per cent to reach Rs 17,292 crore while cinema advertising will grow by 7.37 per cent to reach Rs 497 crore, PwC said.