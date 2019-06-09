Home Business

Digital services to drive next five years of M&E growth

India’s media and entertainment sector is showing no signs of slowing down.

Published: 09th June 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

India’s media and entertainment sector is showing no signs of slowing down. According to Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PwC), the sector is expected to grow steadily over the next five years, with total market size estimated at Rs 4,51,373 crore by the end of 2023. This 11.28 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), from Rs 2,64,588 crore in 2018, will be primarily driven by rapid growth in Over-The-Top Video and steady growth in the traditional TV and home video segment. 

Other segments with rapid growth forecasts are all in the digital and online spaces: e-sports, online gaming and internet advertising. 

“India is the fastest growing entertainment and media market globally and is expected to keep that momentum. Our research shows that in the next 5 years India will see significant growth in OTT, online gaming and Internet advertising. Growth in these sub-sectors spurs from the growing trends around personalisation and increased digitalisation,” noted Rajib Basu, Leader, Entertainment & Media, PwC India. 

The emerging stars are undoubtedly in the digital domain. India was already the tenth largest OTT market in the world in 2018, at Rs 4,462 crore, but the segment is expected to soar by a CAGR of 21.8 per cent to Rs 11,976 crore by 2023.

Subscription video-on-demand services will increase at a 23.3 per cent CAGR to go from Rs 3,756 crore in 2018 to Rs 10,708 crore in 2023. Other digital businesses like e-sports (36.8 per cent CAGR) and internet advertising (17.75 per cent CAGR) are also expected to grow rapidly. 

While digital is clearly leading the way, traditional segments like Television and Cinema are expected to provide significant chunks of the total market.

The traditional TV and home video segment is expected to record a CAGR of 11.83 per cent to reach Rs 1,23,047 crore by 2023, while cinema is expected to grow 8.51 per cent to get to Rs 17,789 crore.

Film box office collections are pegged to rise 8.54 per cent to reach Rs 17,292 crore while cinema advertising will grow by 7.37 per cent to reach Rs 497 crore, PwC said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp