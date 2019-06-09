No action plan from G20 on how to tax Internet giants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: G20 finance ministers on Saturday agreed to find a way to tax global Internet giants like Google and Facebook, but could not agree on how to do it.

India, which has been supporting an OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) proposal on the issue, was among those keen to push for a new taxation system, but the finance ministry officials said a consensus eluded the cabal of ministers attending the meet in Japan.

Prof Biswajit Dhar of JNU, a member of Board of Trade, said that “India supports taxation of net giants as also data localisation by them.”

One of the possibilities discussed was to distribute collected tax revenues to countries, based on the number of users a given company has in each country. Currently, many of the tech giants have centralised profits and tax payments in countries with low tax regimes.

For instance, Facebook has chosen to pay taxes in Ireland.

Speaking at the G20 Ministerial Symposium, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the country’s efforts to counter tax avoidance and evasion, the finance ministry said in a Twitter post.

Indian officials said they were committed to finding ways of plugging loopholes that allowed MNCs to escape taxation using tax planning strategies by exploiting gaps and mismatches in tax rules.