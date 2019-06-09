SonyLIV makes south Indian foray with launch of Tamil, Telugu language content

By Express News Service

SonyLIV, the over-the-top (OTT) services arm of Sony Network has made its foray into more regional content markets with the launch of Tamil and Telugu language offerings this week. This is the platform’s first venture into the south Indian market.

According to the company, it has made its initial bid by launching its original productions, alongside acquired content in Tamil and Telugu. It is also planning to update a substantial portion of its content library across segments like originals, web series, films and international shows by dubbing them in both languages to localize the viewing experience for its audience, the company said.

According to a statement from the company, the south Indian language content will be free initially but will be moved to a paid/subscription model once it has gained traction.

Among the first set of originals the platform is offering its new Tamil and Telugu audiences are Bhajana Batch (Telugu) and Aivar (Tamil), with other shows to be launched soon including They call him Animal, ArthaSastram and My Marappu.

The platform is also planning to acquire content from other major content producers in the two markets including television channels like Polimer News, Seithigal TV, Jaya Plus, Raj News and Sakshi TV.

According to the statement, it will also dub popular Sony TV shows like Beyhadh, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Aladdin, CID, Main Mayke Chali Jaungi, Ladies Special, Patiala Babesand Mere Sai - Sharaddha Aur Saburi and The Viral Fever shows like Pitchers, Tripling and Permanent Roommates, in Tamil and Telugu.

content on offer for new audiences

