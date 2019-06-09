Home Business

Taxation imbalances in Indian aviation sector need to be corrected: SpiceJet chief

Singh, who has helmed the turnaround of the once-ailing low-cost carrier, said big bold reforms and more out of the box thinking can be expected from the government.

Published: 09th June 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Spicejet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh

Spicejet Cchied Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

SEOUL: Asserting that Indian aviation sector has terrific potential, SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh has said imbalances in regulatory and taxation structure needs to be corrected for the sector, which can be a bright spot of the economy.

Singh, who has helmed the turnaround of the once-ailing low-cost carrier, said big bold reforms and more out of the box thinking can be expected from the government.

"If there was any government which has a will and political strength, then it is this government. Aviation can be one of the bright spots of the economy. Some wonderful work has been done, if you see UDAN scheme and other initiatives," Singh said on the sidelines of an IATA event here.

Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) or regional air connectivity scheme was launched in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government as part of efforts to make flying more affordable as well as connect unserved and under-served airports.

Various other initiatives were also taken up during the first term to bolster the aviation sector.

After being one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world, passenger traffic growth turned negative in April, mainly due to crisis at Jet Airways. The full-service carrier shuttered operations in April.

"In aviation, we need to get our cost structure right, ATF under the GST, build India into a global aviation hub. Aviation can be a great employer of people and has terrific potential. We need to think big.

"We have the opportunity to be the service centre of the world for aviation. We need to correct the imbalances that exist in our regulatory and taxation structure," Singh said.

The airline industry has been pitching for bringing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Jet fuel accounts for more than 40 per cent of an airline's operational cost. Earlier this month, global airlines' grouping IATA's chief Alexandre de Juniac said developing markets are expected to provide the majority of additional passenger demand.

"India and China alone are forecast to account for around 45 per cent of all additional passenger trips over the next two decades. Even more than today, the travellers of the future will come from all walks of life and economic means," he had said.

According to Singh, it is wonderful that the country has a strong and stable government for the next five years.

"I believe that the government will focus hard on promoting economic growth and employment. You will see big bold reforms and much more out of the box thinking at a much higher pace. I think this government has the political strength and the political will to do it," the SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpiceJet Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp