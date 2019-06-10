Home Business

Planning on investing? Pick your asset wisely

Among asset classes, equities, which are still looked up to as instruments that offer superior returns, are on top; though the tilt is towards mid-caps and a little towards small-caps.

Investment

(Illustration: Tapas Rajan)

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Debt markets are in crisis, equity valuations, at least as far as headline indices are concerned, have hit all-time high valuations and bank interest rates are going down. It could be a confusing time for lay investors to choose the right asset and appropriate investment options. But, it is now that one should take asset allocation seriously, prioritise options and invest appropriately. Best as always would be to seek a financial planners’ advice.

Among asset classes, equities, which are still looked up to as instruments that offer superior returns, are on top; though the tilt is towards mid-caps and a little towards small-caps; and gold is seen as a balancing option, given the global interest rate scenario and the position of US dollar.

“Anybody with a three-year horizon should be looking at starting Systematic Investment Plans definitely in mid-cap funds right now. Not small-cap and not large-cap,” says Sandip Raichura, Head of Retail, Prabhudas Lilladher. Mid-caps had taken a lot of beating, and many mid-cap firms were affected by shocks in the system such as GST and demonetisation. Things should settle in next one year and if emerging markets rally, Indian mid-caps will play catch up, he says.

Portfolio selection or investment advised is based on every client’s need, but if one were to look at an “aggressive” client, there are pockets of opportunities in mid-cap and small-cap equities, and for conservative clients, fixed income has remained a relatively favourable asset class. However, recent credit events have disturbed that equation. Some of the credit risk funds, debt funds, have chased higher yields and in that chase, taken huge risks that have come to bite fund values.

“We are looking at clients who want a banking-and-PSU kind of portfolio more than a high-credit kind of portfolio. So, that is where the change in terms of orientation of fixed income allocation has happened, specifically in the last three months,” says Ankur Maheshwari, CEO, Equirus Wealth Management.  

Mutual fund advisor Sadashiv Phene feels that short-term funds are simple, safe and steady as they do not take credit risk and offer better post-tax returns than a bank fixed deposit. “Short-term funds historically have paid more than bank deposits. See last 10 years’ track record, post-tax returns are always higher than bank deposits,” says Phene.

Investment advisor Hiteshkumar Shah takes a conservative view and asks retail investors to keep equity

and debt allocation at 50 per cent, rest in bank fixed deposits, and also to look at creating long-term financial planning that includes insurance. If it is a person with no house, time to look at property, Shah says. Also, he would bet on gold and silver as time-tested investments, though returns are not big. 

“Customers who stayed away from gold for a long time should look at it. We had a bearish view on gold, but now we are turning bullish,” says Raichura, pointing to last Friday’s rally in gold. If Gold crossed $1,370 or so, it should rally up to $1,700 in next three days, he says.

