Public Sector Banks must not be overdependent on government: Shaktikanta Das

Public Sector Banks (PSB) have received capital infusion from the government, but they shouldn’t become too dependent on that source, and should be able to access capital market for mobilisation of capital, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, delivering convocation lecture at National Institute of Bank Management, Pune, on Saturday.

To prevent bank frauds, the governor suggested PSB boards to have effective functioning, enhanced quality and stability through appointment process reviewed by the Banks Board Bureau. Boards must review performance of managing directors and chief executive officers of PSBs and private banks closely through a sub-committee or an external peer group review, Das said. “The government, the Banks Board Bureau and the Reserve Bank are engaged in developing an objective framework for performance evaluation of PSBs. This should redefine the contours of corporate governance in PSBs with a focus on transparency, accountability and efficiency,” he said.

Private sector banks have different set of governance issues, and that is from the incentive structure of the management, quality of audits and compliance, and efficient functioning of audit and risk management committees, Das said. He cited the guidelines RBI has proposed for compensation in private banks, which includes specification of minimum variable pay component and clawback arrangement.

The spotlight on governance and measures to monitor gains significance on the light of many frauds that led to banks’ asset quality deterioration and losses. RBI has also been penalising private banks on provision divergence and other lapses. Das put responsibility on the board of directors. The chief risk officers have to be accountable to MDs, CEOs and Risk Management Committee of the Board for potent risk management system, Das insisted.

Speaking about the new circular on stressed assets issued replacing the old one, the RBI Governor said the new guidelines provide a system of strong disincentives in the form of additional provisioning for delay in initiation of resolution of insolvency proceedings. “The new framework makes inter-creditor agreements mandatory and provides for a majority decision to prevail. Further, wherever necessary, the Reserve Bank will issue directions to banks for initiation of insolvency proceedings against borrowers for specific defaults, so that the momentum towards effective resolution remains uncompromised,” he said.

Hailing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as having significantly altering the financial landscape, Das said the new system of resolution is leading to an improvement in the credit culture of the country.

On NBFCs

So far, the regulation on NBFCs has been a light touch considering their nature and delivery, but in the current scenario, there is a need to have a fresh look at their regulation and supervision, the RBI governor said.

To avoid regulatory arbitrage between banks and non-banks, RBI is bringing NBFC regulation and supervision in line with that of banks, he said. In addition to the existing supervision methods, periodic interaction of all stakeholders, rating agencies and banks with large exposures are being put in place, he said.