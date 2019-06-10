RBI norms for NBFCs to trigger consolidation

By Express News Service

The Reserve Bank’s (RBI) proposal to introduce liquidity norms for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is set to trigger consolidation among weaker non-banks and restrain their ability to lend in the medium term, putting pressure on margins and returns, say analysts.

The central bank on May 24 said it plans to introduce liquidity coverage ratio for all NBFCs in a phased manner over four years starting from April 2020. This will require the firms to ensure maintenance of sufficient liquidity, including high-quality liquid assets to withstand a range of stress events; establish diversified funding strategy; and monitor the risk of intra-group transfers. To be sure, the companies have to set aside 60 per cent of their net cash outflows, as envisaged in the initial phase, in high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) such as government securities and cash. This will progressively increase by 10 per cent every year, reaching the required level of 100 per cent by April 2024, said the RBI draft.

“The new norms on liquidity coverage ratio is set to encourage consolidation in the sector, post which there won’t be more than 30-40 strong NBFCs,” said Dinanath Dubhashi, MD & CEO, L&T Finance Holding, adding that the norms will not have any impact on L&T Finance. “If you stress the outflows and inflows, we are still positive, which means there is net inflow, and so technically, there is no requirement of LCR. We won’t see any impact of liquidity coverage ratio norms on us,” he added.

Leena Chacko, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, concurred. “There is likely to be consolidation because NBFCs with higher liabilities and lesser liquid assets will have to consolidate in order to meet the regulatory requirement,” she said.

The draft norms will also restrict NBFCs from deploying these funds for lending as the companies would have to invest in low yielding government and other high quality liquid bonds. “The draft norms would affect margins and returns in the medium term, especially for housing finance companies, given higher asset liability management mismatch,” said financial services company Jefferies in a note. While most large and better managed NBFCs have upped their on-book liquidity post September 2018 default of IL&FS, which resulted in liquidity crisis, with which they could meet the 100 per cent LCR requirement, even after stressing the outflows by 115 per cent and inflows by 75 per cent, the lower-rated NBFCs will take a hit as they will find it difficult to raise resources under the proposed norms.