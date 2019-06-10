Home Business

Retest of co's baby shampoo shows absence of formaldehyde: Johnson & Johnson

The report release came after several weeks of testing at the central government laboratory after samples were picked up in India to test for presence of any harmful ingredients.

Published: 10th June 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo

Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Johnson & Johnson Monday said safety of its baby shampoo has been reaffirmed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's laboratories which have confirmed that the product does not contain formaldehyde -- which can cause cancer.

On March 5, 2019, the Rajasthan Drugs Control Organization had reported presence of formaldehyde in samples of two batches of Johnson's baby shampoo manufactured by Johnson & Johnson in India.

The company had rejected the finding and had said its products do not contain formaldehyde or any ingredient capable of releasing formaldehyde.

It had questioned the Rajasthan drug controller's claim as well as the method of testing that led to the test results.

Since J&J challenged the finding, the shampoo was sent to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO's) laboratories for re-testing, the company said in a statement.

The Rajasthan FDA on their website has posted a report "that concluded the investigation and said that, showing re-testing results of samples by the appellate laboratory confirming that Johnson's Baby shampoo does not contain formaldehyde," it added.

The report release came after several weeks of testing at the central government laboratory after samples were picked up in India to test for presence of any harmful ingredients, the statement said.

"We are pleased with the conclusion of the Rajasthan FDA, which confirms that Johnson's Baby Shampoo does not contain formaldehyde," a Johnson & Johnson spokesperson told PTI.

This outcome reaffirms company's own testing and the longstanding assurance it gave that its baby shampoo does not contain formaldehyde or any formaldehyde-releasing ingredients, she added.

"Importantly, this is the result of the appellate laboratory, following a magistrate court order for re-testing, and overrules an earlier test result that was erroneous," the spokesperson said.

Nothing is more important to Johnson & Johnson than the safety of the people who use its products, and the company's quality assurance process is rigorous - meeting or exceeding standards in every country where its products are sold, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Johnson & Johnson Cancer formaldehyde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp