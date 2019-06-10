Home Business

Sensex rallies over 350 points; Nifty above 11,900

After hitting a peak of 39,979.48, the 30-share index was trading 272.07 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 39,887.97.

Published: 10th June 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

File Image of BSE (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 350 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,900 level in early trade Monday driven by gains in IT and banking stocks amid positive global and domestic cues.

After hitting a peak of 39,979.48, the 30-share index was trading 272.07 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 39,887.97.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 76.25 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 11,946.90.

In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex settled 86.18 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 39,615.90.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 26.90 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 11,870.65.

Top Sensex gainers in early session Monday include PowerGrid, Tata Steel, TCS, Yes Bank, L&T, Infosys and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 2 per cent.

While, Kotak Bank, M&M, HDFC, ONGC, Sun Pharma and Coal India fell up to 1 per cent.

Investors took positive cues from other Asian markets which were trading positive amid easing global trade war concerns after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico.

Bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading up to 2 per cent higher in their respective early sessions.

According to experts, the expectations of a normal monsoon and strong revival in earnings growth in FY20/FY21 driven by a turnaround in corporate banks and healthy growth in construction/infra companies would provide support to markets at higher levels.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated marginally to 69.43 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.52 per cent higher at 63.62 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 478.84 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 179.79 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp