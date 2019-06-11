Home Business

Automakers suspend production as inventories pile up amid muted sales in May

In a regulatory filing with the stock exchange, India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, said it had slashed production of passenger vehicles by 18.88 per cent to 1.49 lakh units in May.

Published: 11th June 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Faced with rising inventories on the back of muted sales, automakers have been forced to suspend production. Companies such as Maruti, Tata, Honda and Mahindra have already announced factory shutdowns stretching over several days in the ongoing quarter, which analysts say could make it difficult for the industry to achieve its growth targets.

In a regulatory filing with the stock exchange, India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, said it had slashed production of passenger vehicles, including Alto, Swift and Dzire, by 18.88 per cent to 1.49 lakh units in May as compared to 1.83 lakh units a year ago. Besides, the company also lowered production of big-selling compact and mini cars. In the mini segment, Maruti produced 23,874 units, down 42.29 per cent as against 41,373 units in the year-ago period.

Overall, the company produced 1.51 lakh units, a cut of 18.1 per cent from 1.84 lakh units in the year-ago month. While Maruti plans a second round of shutdown between June 23 and June 30, Mahindra stated that its manufacturing unit, Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers, will have “no-production days” for up to 13 days in the first quarter of 2019-20.

Tata Motors’ Sanand plant was shut from May 27 to June 3, while the production unit of Honda Cars India was shut down from June 5 to June 8. Renault Nissan and Skoda Auto plan another round of shutdowns of up to 10 days in June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Automakers Maruti Tata Honda Mahindra Maruti Suzuki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp