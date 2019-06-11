Home Business

Eicher unveils trucks that meet BS-VI standards

'This new range also has two new smart cabins developed for safe and comfortable driver operation in 1.8 m and 2.0 m configurations,' the company said.

Published: 11th June 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Eicher  Trucks and Buses on Monday showcased the country’s first BS-VI compliant commercial vehicles, its new range of light-duty trucks, and said the sales would likely commence in the third or fourth quarter, in time to meet the April 1, 2020 deadline to switch to BS-VI standard fuel.

“This all-new range of Eicher Pro 2000 series will come with two new engine platforms, built to deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency and a range of power options, compliant with BS-VI emission standards.

This new range also has two new smart cabins developed for safe and comfortable driver operation in 1.8 m and 2.0 m configurations,” the company said. Having been a supplier of Euro VI engines to Volvo for the last six years had made it easier for Eicher to launch the BS-VI CV engines.

The launch and the overall switchover to BS-VI comes at a time when CV sales have fallen, starting with the credit events last year and the slowdown in the economy. “If you take a longer-term view, I do not see any reason why this industry should not continue to grow at double digits.

We will see good growth in the industry in the medium to long term,” Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, said. Troubles in the Non- Banking Finance Companies that play a major part in vehicle loans continue to hurt CV sales.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eicher  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp