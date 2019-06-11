Eicher unveils trucks that meet BS-VI standards

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Eicher Trucks and Buses on Monday showcased the country’s first BS-VI compliant commercial vehicles, its new range of light-duty trucks, and said the sales would likely commence in the third or fourth quarter, in time to meet the April 1, 2020 deadline to switch to BS-VI standard fuel.

“This all-new range of Eicher Pro 2000 series will come with two new engine platforms, built to deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency and a range of power options, compliant with BS-VI emission standards.

This new range also has two new smart cabins developed for safe and comfortable driver operation in 1.8 m and 2.0 m configurations,” the company said. Having been a supplier of Euro VI engines to Volvo for the last six years had made it easier for Eicher to launch the BS-VI CV engines.

The launch and the overall switchover to BS-VI comes at a time when CV sales have fallen, starting with the credit events last year and the slowdown in the economy. “If you take a longer-term view, I do not see any reason why this industry should not continue to grow at double digits.

We will see good growth in the industry in the medium to long term,” Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, said. Troubles in the Non- Banking Finance Companies that play a major part in vehicle loans continue to hurt CV sales.