No rate cut benefit sans transmission 

The Reserve Bank of India last week decided to cut interest rates for the third time this year by 25 basis points. While the move has been welcomed by the real estate sector, developers are still skeptical on whether the benefit will actually reach home loan borrowers.

“The benchmark lending rate cut by 25 bps to 5.75 per cent is a positive move for the real estate sector before the union budget. Though the past cut was not passed on to the consumers, we would have to wait and watch to see whether this time, the consumers get the benefits or not,” said Manoj Gaur, managing director, Gaurs Group and chairman of the Affordable Housing Committee, CREDAI (National).

The problem is transmission of the interest rate cuts by banks. While the repo rate has come to its lowest level since 2011, high-street banks have not followed suit with the interest rates they offer borrowers. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted that banks have only reduced rates by around 21 basis points (going by the weighted average lending rate) compared to the 50-basis point reduction in policy rates made by the RBI before last week’s cut. “... the mortgage interest rate has remained sticky. As a result, the required benefit of the rate cut has not reached the homebuyers,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India.

One of the reasons why lenders are not passing on these cuts is the current liquidity situation.

“Due to rising non-performing assets (NPAs) and the ongoing NBFC crisis, things look quite bleak at the moment. The reason why most banks are not really able to pass on the benefits of the RBI’s rate cuts is because their deposit rates are still very high. This ultimately makes reducing interest rates to borrower unfeasible,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Developers aver, however, that RBI must initiate strict action against lenders who do not transmit repo rate cuts. “RBI should take action so that banks pass on the benefits to buyers. The liquidity crisis has to be tackled soon because the situation is dire... this cannot happen until, and unless, banks take a firm decision to back the (real estate) sector that has many allied industries attached to it,” Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Infra said.

But, some lenders like the State Bank of India (SBI) are moving to directly link the pricing of home-financing products to the central bank policy rate. In a statement issued one day after the rate cut, SBI said consumers will now have the option to take SBI home loans pegged to the central bank repo rate starting July 1. Others lenders are likely to follow suit.

