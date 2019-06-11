Home Business

Sensex furthers gains for third session on robust global cues

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, ONGC, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta -- rising up to 2.71 per cent.

Published: 11th June 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. For representational purposes. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rising for a third straight session, the BSE benchmark Sensex Tuesday added another 166 points on the back of strong buying in banking, metal and energy stocks amid positive global cues.

After rallying nearly 300 points during the day, the BSE gauge settled 165. 94 points, or 0. 42 per cent, higher at 39,950.46. The index hit an intra-day high of 40,066. 31 and a low of 40,066.31.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 42.90 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 11,965. 60. During the day, the index touched a high of 12,000.35 and a low of 11,904.35.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, ONGC, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta -- rising up to 2.71 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, M&M, L&T, Coal India and HUL fell up to 3 per cent. Sectorally, metal, oil and gas and banking indices rose as much as 1.33 per cent.

Markets traded on a positive note following favourable global cues in Asian markets as sentiments turned upbeat after the US announced deal with Mexico and investors turned hopeful of further progress on US-China trade talks, said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

In Asia, Shanghai Composite Index rallied 2.58 per cent, Hang Seng ended 0.76 per cent higher, Nikkei rose 0.33 per cent and Kospi gained 0.59 per cent.

Bourses in Europe were also trading higher in their early deals. On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 21 paise to 69.44 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell marginally to USD 62.24 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nifty Sensex Closing stocks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp