Home Business

Government removes 10 per cent incentive for onion exports

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in a notice, announced the removal of incentives paid out for export of fresh and chilled onions under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme.

Published: 12th June 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to lower production and rising prices, the government on Tuesday withdrew 10 per cent incentive paid to onion exporters. The tuber’s prices have jumped 47 per cent in a month.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in a notice, announced the removal of incentives paid out for export of fresh and chilled onions under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme.

“Export benefits for exports of fresh and chilled onions granted under the foreign trade policy has been made zero from the current 10 per cent with immediate effect,” the DGFT notice said.

The decision to withdraw export incentives comes as the agriculture ministry has started work on creating a buffer stock of 50,000 tonnes of onion to check prices in the coming months.

India had actually doubled the export incentive last December, after a glut saw onion prices crashing, hitting farmers ahead of a crucial general election.

Onion, which is an indispensable ingredient in Indian cooking, is politically important.

High prices have often led to consumer protests and pollsters believe they played a major role in the electoral reverses suffered by ruling state governments in Delhi and Rajasthan in 1998 elections. Low prices have led to farmers’ discontent.

Wholesale prices of onion hovered around Rs 1,300 per quintal at Lasalgaon, near Nashik. Indian exporters mostly sell onion to Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Gulf countries.

Onion production in the current (2018-19) crop year is estimated to be slightly higher at 23.62 MT, against 23.26 MT in 2017-18, mainly on account of the winter glut.

But with low supplies spurring higher prices and drought fears in key onion producing districts, the government decided to take no chances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp