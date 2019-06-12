Home Business

Group of Ministers may discuss tax on lottery this week

A Group of Ministers (GoM) is likely to meet this week to discuss the matter ahead of the meet.

Published: 12th June 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes.

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The GST Council, which is likely to meet on June 20, will discuss uniform tax on lottery, a long pending demand. A Group of Ministers (GoM) is likely to meet this week to discuss the matter ahead of the meet.

Taxation on the lottery has been a long-pending issue.

The government had formed an eight-member GoM under Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar to discuss and suggest whether a uniform tax rate should be imposed on lotteries or the current differential tax rate system should be continued.

However, no decision on this could be reached during the last meeting.

“The GoM is likely to meet by the end of this week. They will debate the taxation on the lottery and the matter will be taken up during the next council meeting,” said a senior finance ministry official.

The next meeting of the GST Council under its new chairman, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected by mid-June. Besides the uniform taxation on the lottery, it is expected to take up issues like e-invoicing, GST on solar projects, among others.

It will also come up with more clarity on the new monthly GST returns filing system announced Tuesday, which will be rolled out from October.

The existing monthly summary returns, ‘GSTR-3B’, shall be completely phased out from January 2020, when the new form, ‘GST RET-01’ is set to replace it, the ministry said while announcing the roadmap for the transition plan.

“Some aspects still need clarity, whether ITC credit will be matched with ANX-2 or GSTR-2 in the intervening period between July and September. E-invoicing has also been proposed and that may influence this process to an extent. We hope these matters will be taken up during the upcoming GST Council meeting,” said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax.

Uniform tax

The GoM will discuss if the uniform tax rate should be imposed on lotteries or the current differential tax rate system should be continued

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp