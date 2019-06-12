Home Business

Passenger Vehicle sales see steepest drop in 18 months

Barring in October, passenger vehicle sales have been in the negative territory during 10 out of the last 11 months

Published: 12th June 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

A view of vehicles on a road in Noida. A traffic drive has seen a large number of people being penalised as the authorities crack down on errant road users. (Photo | EPS)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales registered its steepest decline in 18 years last month. According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic PV sales fell 20.55 per cent in May 2019 to 2,39,347 units against 3,01,238 units in the year-ago month.

The decline last month is the worst since September 2001, when sales had dropped by 21.91 per cent. Barring the festive month of October, PV sales had been in the negative territory during 10 of the last 11 months. While utility vehicle sales declined 5.64 per cent last month, passenger car sales registered a bigger fall of over 26 per cent.

Auto industry has now sought policy intervention from the government to revive sales. SIAM deputy director general Sugato Sen said, “Time has come for some serious intervention to be made by the government for stimulating demand in the market.”

One of the key demands being made by automakers is a cut in GST rates on the sector from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Auto-component makers have also sought a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent instead of two rates at 18 per cent and 28 per cent.

With GDP growth slowing down to 5.8 per cent in the quarter ended May, and unemployment running high, weak consumer demand has hit the bottom lines of firms in many sectors and has been a cause for worry for India’s policymakers, who are currently working on the Union Budget.

The industry blamed multiple factors including a liquidity crisis in India’s shadow banking and higher insurance cost to have muted consumer sentiment. Analysts had earlier hoped that sales would pick up post general elections, but this has been belied.

SIAM officials said cuts in GST will help automakers to reduce total cost and pass on the benefits to consumers. Sen said the government should also come up with a vehicle scrappage policy, which would help create a market for new vehicles.

Faced with low demand, the industry has been cutting production across segments. In May, the cut across segments stood at 7.97 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp