Home Business

PwC quits as auditor of Reliance Capital, RHF

The firm cited unsatisfactory responses to certain observations made by it as its reason for resigning from the post

Published: 13th June 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Group

PwC has cited the companies’ failure to convene audit committee meetings within the expected time. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Statutory auditors of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance — Pricewaterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants — announced its resignation on Wednesday. According to the auditing firm, its reasons for quitting, with effect from June 11, 2019, was due to an unsatisfactory response to “certain observations” made by it as a part of the ongoing audit for FY19.

However, in exchange filings, both Reliance ADAG firms said they do “not agree with the reasons given by PWC”. While the board of directors of Reliance Capital has noted and accepted the resignation, Reliance Home Finance said its audit committee and board will meet on Thursday and decide upon a new statutory auditor.

According to the filings made by the Reliance firms, PwC has cited the companies’ failure to convene audit committee meetings within the expected time, despite multiple letters of intent sent to them, as one of the reasons for the resignation. PwC has also stated that the companies said they might initiate appropriate legal proceedings against the firm.

These actions, PwC held, “have prevented it from performing its duties as statutory auditors and exercising independent judgment in making a report to the members of the company, and impaired its independence”.
“Hence,” PwC said, “it is no longer in a position to complete the audit; and instead feels compelled to withdraw from the audit engagement and resign”. Both Reliance firms, have stated they duly responded to the various queries and letters of PwC and have convened meetings of their audit committees on June 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Capital Reliance Home Finance PwC Pricewaterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing and first look of Samsung Galaxy M40
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp