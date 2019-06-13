Reliance Industries, HDFC among 57 Indian companies on Forbes Global 2000 list

Home Business

From India, Reliance Industries is the only one in the overall top-200 list and is followed by HDFC Bank at 209th, ONGC at 220th, Indian Oil at 288th and HDFC Ltd at 332nd place.

Mukesh Ambani

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani (Photo | Bloomberg)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 57 Indian companies have found place in a list of the world's 2000 largest public company, compiled by Forbes magazine, with housing finance major HDFC Ltd finding place among the top ten consumer finance firms globally.

The overall list has been topped by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for the 7th year in a row, while Reliance Industries is the top-ranked Indian company (71st rank globally), as per the leading business magazine.

Within the oil and gas sector, Reliance Industries is ranked 11th globally, while Royal Dutch Shell has come on the top.

For the consumer financial sector, American Express has topped the chart while HDFC Ltd is ranked 7th.

On the overall Global 2000 list, HDFC is ranked 332nd.

Out of the 61 countries represented on the list, the US accounts for the largest number of 575 companies, followed by China and Hong Kong (309) and Japan (223).

In the overall top-ten, ICBC is followed by JP Morgan, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of America, Apple, Ping An Insurance Group, Bank of China, Royal Dutch Shell and Wells Fargo.

From India, Reliance Industries is the only one in the overall top-200 list and is followed by HDFC Bank at 209th, ONGC at 220th, Indian Oil at 288th and HDFC Ltd at 332nd place.

While TCS, ICICI Bank, L&T, SBI and NTPC also figure among the top-500 companies, other Indian companies in the overall 'Global 2000' list include Tata Steel, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, JSW Steel, PowerGrid, Hindalco, HCL Tech, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, GAIL, PNB, Grasim, Bank of Baroda, Power Finance and Canara Bank.

