22KYMCO launches three premium scooters in India foray, local factory in pipeline

Bullish on the country’s two-wheeler market, 22KYMCO -- a joint venture between 22Motors and Kwang Yang Motor Company (KYMCO) -- launched three products in the Indian market on Wednesday. Separately, the company also announced the setting up of a manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Haryana. Equipped with an annual production capacity of 200,000 units, this facility will manufacture the iFlow, the Like200 and the X-Town 300i ABS.

The focus markets for phase one of the company’s India foray include New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Over the next three years, the organisation aims to build a strong pan India dealership network with 300 touch points.

Allen Ko, the chairman, KYMCO, said, “For us, India is one of our most important markets. Given the encouraging e-mobility environment here, we are certain that our unified mobility solution is sure to ‘make it big in India’. Combining KYMCO’s 55-year old legacy in the automotive world with 22Motors’ expertise in the Indian market, 22KYMCO makes for a stronger team together. We look forward to an exciting journey that will shape India’s e-mobility revolution.”

Parveen Kharb, CEO and co-founder, 22Motors added, “22KYMCO realized that there is a significant need gap in the Indian two-wheeler market since customers are increasingly opting for premium high-end scooters, but the lack of options in the product category are driving scooter consumers away. Our range of offerings ensure that we have a product for every rider type on the street.”

The new scooters the company is offering Indian customers span the premium segment. The iFlow comes at a price of Rs 90,000, while the Like 200 costs Rs 1.30 lakh and the X-Town 300i ABS Rs 2.30 lakh (all prices on-road Delhi). The scooters will be available in India from September 2019.

While the Like200 and X-Town 300i ABS are going to put the organisation on the country’s gasoline two-wheeler industry map, the iFlow is going to bring the brand to the emerging e-mobility space, the company said.

The 22KYMCO iFlow is powered by an electric motor with a maximum power of 2100W, with a claimed top speed of around 60 kilometer per hour and a range of 40-kilometres with one full battery. The 22KYMCO Like 200, meanwhile, is a premium scooter that will be powered by an air-cooled, 163cc, single-cylinder engine.

Finally, the 22KYMCO X-Town 300i is more like a super-scooter powered by a fuel-injected, 276cc, single-cylinder engine with a maximum power output of 24.5bhp and a peak torque output of 25Nm.