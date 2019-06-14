Home Business

Centre reduces ESI contribution rate to 4 per cent, 3.6 crore employees to benefit

Reduced contribution rates under the Employees' State Insurance Act 1948 will be effective from July 1, 2019, and it would benefit 3.6 crore employees and 12.85 lakh employers.

Published: 14th June 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Sindhu))

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to reduce the rate of contribution under the ESI Act from 6.5 per cent to 4 per cent with employers contribution being reduced from 4.75 to 3.25 per cent and that of employees from 1.75 to 0.75 per cent.

Reduced rates will be effective from July 1 this year and it would benefit 3.6 crore employees and 12.85 lakh employers.

An official release said the reduced rate of contribution will bring about a substantial relief to workers and it will facilitate further enrollment of workers under the ESI scheme and bring more and more workforce into the formal sector.

It said the reduction in the share of contribution of employers will reduce the financial liability of the establishments leading to improved viability of these establishments.

The Employees' State Insurance Act 1948 (the ESI Act) provides for medical, cash, maternity, disability and dependent benefits to the Insured Persons under the Act.

The ESI Act is administered by Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Benefits provided under the ESI Act are funded by the contributions made by the employers and the employees.

Under the ESI Act, employers and employees both contribute their shares respectively. The government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment decides the rate of contribution under the ESI Act.

The rates that have been changed have been in vogue since 1997.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ESI ESI contribution rate Employers contribution rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp