Home Business

Facebook ad breaks now available to Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu languages

Director and head of product at Facebook said that the number of pages using ad breaks has tripled and those earning over $1,000 per month has gone up by eight times.

Published: 14th June 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

The logo for social media giant Facebook.

The logo for social media giant Facebook. (File photo | Facebook)

By IANS

CALIFORNIA: Facebook is expanding money-spinning ad breaks to Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada and Telugu as it was available only in select languages so far.

The number of pages using ad breaks has tripled and those earning over $1,000 per month has gone up by eight times while there has been a three-fold increase in pages earning $10,000, Prajesh Rajwat, director and head of product at Facebook, said at the International Press Day meet here.

Until now ad breaks were unavailable only in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam.

Videos with a minimum duration of three minutes posted only on the page other than the profile can be monetised.

Ad breaks are only available to pages that publish videos in certain languages and countries.

Videos that include multiple languages are not eligible for monetisation at the moment. More countries and languages will be supported in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
facebook facebook ad Facebook Ad break

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp