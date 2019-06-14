Facebook ad breaks now available to Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu languages

By IANS

CALIFORNIA: Facebook is expanding money-spinning ad breaks to Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada and Telugu as it was available only in select languages so far.

The number of pages using ad breaks has tripled and those earning over $1,000 per month has gone up by eight times while there has been a three-fold increase in pages earning $10,000, Prajesh Rajwat, director and head of product at Facebook, said at the International Press Day meet here.

Until now ad breaks were unavailable only in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam.

Videos with a minimum duration of three minutes posted only on the page other than the profile can be monetised.

Ad breaks are only available to pages that publish videos in certain languages and countries.

Videos that include multiple languages are not eligible for monetisation at the moment. More countries and languages will be supported in 2019.