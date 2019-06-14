Home Business

SEBI bars NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy from securities market, top positions

The Roy couple has also been barred from holding a board or key managerial position at any other listed company for one year

Published: 14th June 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

NDTV founder Prannoy Roy | Twitter

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, promoters of NDTV, from accessing or associating with the securities market for two years and restrained them from holding any key managerial position at NDTV.

The order, passed by SEBI’s whole time director S K Mohanty, also said that their holdings, including units of mutual funds, shall remain frozen during the period of restraint imposed.

The SEBI order related to an investigation over complaints of non-disclosure of material information in loan documents entered into by the promoters, first with ICICI Bank, and then with Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd. (VCPL).

Quantum Securities Pvt Ltd had filed a complaint with SEBI in 2017 alleging that the withholding of information was detrimental to the interests of the minority shareholders.

Investigations against the promoters were alleged to be in violation of SEBI’s Prohibition of Fraudulent Trade Practices, concealing material information relating to the ICICI and VCPL loan agreements from the knowledge of public shareholders of NDTV, while dealing the shares of the company.

The loan agreements had covenants that prevented the promoters from undertaking any merger, demerger,
consolidation, reorganisation or effect any reconstitution of NDTV without the prior written approval of the lenders.

However, in a statement posted on their website, NDTV said, “Radhika and Prannoy Roy, the promoters of NDTV, believe the SEBI order asking them to step down as directors and to not hold any management positions in NDTV, is based on an incorrect assessment and is a highly unusual and perverse direction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDTV Sebi Prannoy Roy Radhika Roy NDTV Stock Holdings ICICI Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp