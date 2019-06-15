Dr Reddy’s inks pact with Upsher-Smith

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) Friday said it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Upsher -Smith Laboratories to sell select territory rights for two branded neurology drugs for over $110 million.

Following the deal, the two products namely Zembrace Symtouch (sumatriptan injection) and Tosymra (sumatriptan nasal spray) will be sold in the US market by Upsher Smith. Earlier, these products were commercialized through Dr Reddy’s wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma. The closing of the transaction is subject to various customary closing conditions including antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act of the US government. “Under the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will receive $70 million as upfront consideration, $40.5 million in near-term milestones and additional financial considerations including existing contractual obligation and inventory. Subsequently Dr Reddy’s will receive sales-based royalties on a quarterly basis,” said G V Prasad, co-chairman and CEO, DRL. “We created a well-recognized

migraine specialty business in the US and we look forward to our partnership with Upsher-Smith,” he added.