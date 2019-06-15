Ethnic way of life, or temerity of progress?

Gurbir Singh By

Large swathes of central India, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are home to huge mineral deposits. Being developed by infrastructure companies like Vedanta, and more recently Adani Enterprises, they are considered crucial to our development goals. The problem is the local tribal population that inhabits these hills and forest lands of the mineral-rich belts are not on the same page. They have a different definition of ‘development’.

The latest flashpoint is at the Bailadila iron ore mines in Chhattishgarh, where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been forced to halt Adani Enterprises’ mining operations on a hill administratively called Deposit No.13. The Congress government took the step after days of protest by tribal groups who descended on the National Mineral Development Corporation’s Kirandul site.

Bailadila iron ore has been mined for quite a few years, but in this case, Deposit No.13 is a hill revered by the tribal people as the abode of their Goddess Pithormeta. Those reporting on the agitation say the adivasis worship a deity called Nandraj, whose daughters and wife are identified with various hills. Pithor Rani, Nandraj’s wife, is identified with Pithormeta hill, where local people go to pray.

LESSONS FROM NYAMGIRI

Not long ago, in 2013, a similar protest had played out in the Niyamgiri Hills in Odisha, where over a dozen villages had opposed the mining of bauxite in their hills by a joint venture of the Odisha Mining Corporation and Vedanta Aluminum. In this case too, the Dongria Kondh tribals consider Niyamgiri as the abode of their God Niyam Raja, and they resolutely blocked any move to destroy their holy hills.

After the forest clearance proposal for the mining project was rejected in August 2010, the matter landed in the Supreme Court, which in turn ordered the state government to organise gram sabhas under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and take a final decision based on public opinion. The Dongria Kondhs rejected the mining proposal but Vedanta has not given up on the bauxite.

How can it? Vedanta had invested $9 billion in setting up a 2 million tonne-per-annum (tpa) alumina plant in Lanjigarh based on the assumption that it would have access to the raw material – 88 million tonnes of bauxite in the Nyamgiri hills; quite enough to meet the refinery’s demand for 17 years!

This kind of development comes at a huge cost, sometimes in blood. Vedanta’s next skirmish was when it tried to expand its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin. There it met solid resistance from environmentalists and residents who said they had had enough of pollution in their air and ground water. It was these protests that sparked indiscriminate police firing, killing 13 people in May 2018.

WHAT IS ‘DEVELOPMENT’?

This writer saw at close range the local protest against the South Korean giant POSCO’s attempts to seize land of local betel leaf and fishing communities in a bid to set up a mammoth $12 billion steel plant near Paradip, Odisha. Locals from Dhinkia village questioned POSCO’s route of ‘development’ with some simple logic.

They had been promised that those displaced would be absorbed in jobs paying them `17,000-20,000 per month and some compensation for the land lost. But as agriculturists, they were running a lucrative betel leaf export business, which gave even small farmers over `40,000 a month. They also grew rice and had a steady catch of fish – an annual income that POSCO could never match in compensation.

“Why don’t they set up the steel plant on fallow land?” some of the locals had asked.

Fed up with the opposition, POSCO ultimately left.

Development of mines, roads and steel plant is the stuff of growth and long-term prosperity. But it should not come at the cost of uprooting millions, and destroying their traditional economy and way of life. Unfortunately, the sledge hammer approach has dispensed with engaging with the local stakeholders – the forest dwellers, the tribal groups – before companies and governments launch their big ticket projects.

Years of protests have resulted in legislation that makes it mandatory for protecting community rights. Laws such as the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, and Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, provide safeguards. But as the various examples discussed show, these are often ignored or bent to ensure there is no resistance.

Besides laws, it is the approach that has to change. Giving weight to the voice of local communities in development and commercial projects will only go to enrich democracy.

