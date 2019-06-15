PM asks states to focus on agri exports for income, jobs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing that the export sector is an important element in the progress of developing countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to focus on export promotion in order to boost income and employment.“There is immense export potential in several states, including the northeastern states, and a thrust on export promotion at the state-level will provide a boost to both income and employment,” said Modi, chairing the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.

The Prime Minister also said that the Centre and the states will jointly work towards growth in export sector in order to raise per capita incomes.Officials in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the Centre has urged states to include last-mile farm inputs as an essential component of their respective export policies, in order to streamline the national export policy on agricultural products. This is part of the Centre’s efforts to address non-remunerative farm incomes.

The government is aiming to double agriculture exports by 2022, from around $31 billion last year, with a stable trade policy regime. “We need the participation of state governments. We have asked them to designate a nodal agency to coordinate and promote agri exports,” said an official.

Apart from agri-exports, the state governments have been asked to emphasize on food processing by facilitating enablers such as logistics, affordable warehouse regulations and rural road infrastructure.

During April-December 2018, food grain exports from the country fell 5 per cent to 9.7 MT from 10.2 MT a year ago. Earlier in a report, Goldman Sachs also stated that promotion of exports through targeting new markets such as Eastern Europe and Central Asia will be an area of priority for the new government.