Spate of resignations put ‘Big 4’ back in focus

MC Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The spate of audit firms resigning their assignments have been continuing for more than a year now, as audit firms fear regulatory repercussions and want to play it safe. At the same time, there have also been regulatory actions against statutory auditors. Two recent events are PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) resigning from the Reliance Capital auditing and S R Batliboi being barred from audit for a year by the RBI.

RBI had taken a tough call on the issue of bad loan classifications, and has come down strongly on divergences. Last June, it had spelt out that it was putting in place a framework to improve audit quality and examine accountability of statutory auditors. It was reported that S R Batliboi, a member of Ernst & Young, one of the ‘Big 4’ (as they are called in the audit industry globally) has made representations to the RBI, calling the ban unfair.

“These bans also are subject to legal process. We do not know what is going to happen in court and the representations made. One doesn’t know how far this will go. This is unprecedented. So, we can’t say what will happen,” said the head of a Mumbai-based audit firm on what the outcome of these actions are going to be.

That also applies to the case of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) moving the NCLT to get firms involved in the audit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) banned for five years. Deloitte Haskins & Sells and KPMG affiliate BSR & Associates both had stated that they were in full compliance of laws even as MCA alleged audit lapses.

The Big 4 have been in focus, since the time PwC was banned in the Satyam Computers case. Globally too, they have been at the centre of attention from the time of cases like Enron. MCA has woken up late, didn’t pay attention to the issue of economic concentration, regulatory issues or even legal violations like FDI in audit, which is not permitted, said one auditor. “Why didn’t anyone take responsibility all these years? So many investors are losing money,” he said.

Auditors also want to play safe and quit “risky clients”, as PWC did with Anil Ambani group firms Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance on Tuesday. While auditor resignations are nothing new, the current spate of such events come with questions from the MCA on details.