Home Business

Decades-old Income Tax Act to get facelift, officials hint lesser tax burden

The task of overhauling the current tax law is learnt to have been completed but is being held to keep public expectations in check ahead of the Union Budget 2019-20.

Published: 16th June 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government may have quietly pushed a major income tax reform seeking to reduce tax burden and ease compliance for individual taxpayers.

The task of overhauling the current tax law is learnt to have been completed but is being held to keep public expectations in check ahead of the Union Budget 2019-20.

"It (the new Direct Tax Law) is more or less complete. It should be out after the Budget as we are focusing on the Finance Bill," said an official without revealing the details. "Had the draft come now, it would have created unnecessary expectations," he added.

The official hinted that the new law would not only bring down the tax burden for salaried people but would also simplify the return filing process. This will result in increasing the taxpayer base.

The Task Force to draft the new law that replaces the decades-old Income Tax Act on May 26 got a two-months extension to submit its report. The panel was first set up in November, 2017 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed that the present law was more than 50 years old and needed redrafting to make it contemporaneous.

Akhilesh Ranjan, a CBDT member, is the head of the Task Force. Its members include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (chairman and regional managing partner of EY India), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER) and GC Srivastava (retired IRS and Advocate).

"This is the third attempt to redraft the income tax law. If the new law incorporates the settled law of various jurisdictional courts, it will be a perfect law. This will reduce a lot of litigation," said Riaz Thingna, director, Grant Thornton Advisory.

The UPA government led by Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had also attempted to overhaul the tax law by introducing the direct tax code, but it could not see the light of the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union budget Income Tax Act direct tax law Union Budget 2019-20

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp