Doles for NBFC, not banks

Majority of stakeholders, during pre-Budget consultations, have expressed concerns over the NBFC crisis; allocation for the banking sector, which has requested I30K cr package, may be case-based

Published: 17th June 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Union Finance Ministry, which is currently holding pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders, is not in favour of doling out a big financial package for Public Sector Banks (PSB). It may rather focus on resolving the crisis at Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC).

“During a series of consultations held last week, the general consensus was that the banks are in much better shape than they were in a year ago. However, a majority of stakeholders have expressed their concern over the NBFC crisis. Initial discussions suggest that the banking sector needs handholding in terms of efficiency than big Budget outlay,” a senior official from the finance ministry told this publication.

The banking sector had demanded a capital infusion to the tune of about Rs 30,000 crore in the Budget to help them meet the minimum regulatory capital requirements this fiscal. While the ministry is considering this, the allocation will be needs-based, he said.

The government will rather go ahead with another consolidation, similar to the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB), and will work on improving the efficiency of these banks.
Last fiscal, the Centre had infused capital of Rs1,06,000 crore into PSBs. This was an enhancement from the provision of Rs 65,000 crore in December 2018. As a result of capital infusion, five banks — Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank — came out of the Reserve Bank’s Prompt Corrective Action framework.

The Centre had infused Rs 5,042 crore in BoB to enhance its capital base in order to meet additional expenses incurred during the amalgamation. Following the merger, BoB also came out of the ‘weak bank’ category specified by the RBI. Out of the 11 PSBs, only five are left under the ‘weak bank’ category as of now. 

“There are only five weak banks under PCA, which will require capital to maintain minimum regulatory capital ratios as per the Basel III norms. The ministry will infuse capital on a case-to-case basis. The Centre would rather encourage banks to raise money from the market,” the official said.

Many banks, including State Bank of India and BoB, have already got Board approvals for raising capital as and when required. BoB plans to raise Rs11,900 crore this fiscal through share sale, including from Employee Share Purchase Scheme, to shore up capital to meet business expansion requirements.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first Budget of NDA-II on July 5, in the backdrop of economic growth hitting a five-year low at 6.8 per cent in FY 2018-19.

