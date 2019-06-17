Home Business

UCO Bank declares Yashovardhan Birla as wilful defaulter

The loan was given by UCO Bank as part of consortium including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and United Bank of India.

Published: 17th June 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Loan advert leaflets of UCO bank. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned lender UCO Bank has declared Yashovardhan Birla as wilful defaulter for non-payment of Rs 67.55 crore given to Birla Surya Ltd.

The loan was given by UCO Bank as part of consortium including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and United Bank of India.

The bank has a filed suit to recover the amount from the defaulter, according to the information made public by the bank on its website.

According to a public notice, Birla Surya Ltd was sanctioned a credit limit of Rs 100 crore for fund-based facilities, for the purpose of manufacturing multi-crystalline solar photovoltaic cells, from UCO Bank's corporate branch at Nariman Point, Mumbai.

"Due to non-repayment of dues to the bank, the account was declared non-performing asset (NPA) on June 3, 2013.

The borrower has not repaid the dues owed to the bank despite several notices.

The borrower company and its directors, promoters, guarantors were declared as wilful defaulters by the bank and their name reported to the credit information companies for public information," the notice said.

Once declared a wilful defaulter, as per RBI's instructions, the borrower is not sanctioned any additional facilities by banks or financial institutions and the unit is debarred from floating new ventures for five years and lenders may initiate criminal proceedings against the company and its directors.

The Kolkata-based lender has issued a list 665 wilful defaulters and the amount outstanding that they owe to the bank, as part of name and shame exercise.

Other prominent wilful defaulters released by the bank include Zoom Developers with outstanding loan amount of Rs 309.50 crore, First Leasing Company of India with Rs 142.94 crore, Moser Baer India with Rs 122.15 crore and Surya Vinayak Industries with NPA of Rs 107.81 crore.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yashovardhan Birla wilful defaulter UCO Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp