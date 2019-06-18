Home Business

New income tax rules come into play

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tax evaders will have to face serious action and be forced to pay penalty, as the new income-tax guidelines, which came into effect from Monday, have made serious offences under black money and benami laws “generally” non-compoundable.The new guidelines will be applicable to all cases for compounding received on or after June 17, 2019.

The department has listed 13 cases where the offences are not to be generally compounded, and also grouped the offences into two parts. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has directed its senior officers to circulate the revised guidelines for compliance among concerned authorities.Offences forming ‘Category A’ includes failure to pay Tax Deducted at Source under Chapter XVII-B or tax payable under Section 115-0. Failure to pay the tax collected at source also falls under this category.

The ‘Category B’ offences include wilful attempt to evade tax, failure to produce accounts and documents, and making false statements during verification.While the first category offences are open to compounding, offences such as wilful evasion of tax, and removal, concealment, transfer or delivery of property to thwart tax recovery during a search operation are not to be compounded.

“Offences under Sections 275A, 275B and 276 of the Act will not be compounded,” said the new guidelines that supersede the one issued in 2014. The CBDT guidelines said that offences committed by a person, as per the information available with the principal chief commissioner of income-tax and other officials concerned, which have a bearing on a case under investigation by law enforcement agencies, are also not to be normally compounded.

