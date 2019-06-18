Piramal offloads entire stake in Shriram Transport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : After an unsuccessful attempts to offload stake in entirety in Chennai-based Shriram group of companies, Piramal Enterprises Ltd has decided to sell it in dribs and drabs. On Monday, the Mumbai-based Piramal Enterprises said it sold all its stake in Shriram Transport Finance Company for an estimated Rs 2,305 crore. It held 2.26 crore shares or 9.96 per cent stake in Shriram Transport, which Piramal bought for about Rs 1,636 crore six years ago.

“The company has sold its entire direct investment of 9.96 per cent in the fully paid-up share capital of Shriram Transport Finance Company to third party investors on the floor of the stock exchange,” the company said in a filing with the bourses. It did not disclose the amount involved in the deal. Based on Monday’s opening share price of Shriram Transport at Rs 1,020, Piramal is estimated to have raked in approximately Rs 2,305 crore.

The diversified group with presence in pharma, financial services and real estate has been on the lookout to offload its exposure in Shriram for some time. In 2017, Ajay Piramal, founder of Piramal Enterprises Ltd and then chairman of Shriram Group, initiated a potential merger with IDFC, but the deal fell through due to differences over valuation.

In all, Piramal spent about Rs 4,451 crore since 2013 having picked up stake separately in three Shriram entities — 20 per cent in Shriram Capital for Rs 2,014 crore and 10 per cent each in Shriram Transport Finance for Rs 1,636 crore and Shriram City Union for Rs 801 crore.

In 2015, Ajay Piramal was elevated as chairman of Shriram Capital, the holding entity of Shriram Group, which counts assets under management worth over Rs 1 lakh crore. Shriram Capital is an unlisted holding entity, Shriram Transport is listed and specialises in financing second-hand trucks, while another listed firm Shriram City Union is into consumer lending.