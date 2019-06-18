Home Business

Rupee rises by 11 paise in early trade owing to easing crude prices

The rupee opened strong at 69.82 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.80 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 69.80 against the US dollar in opening trade Tuesday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities and easing crude prices.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters and fall in crude oil prices supported the rupee.

However, foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.

The rupee opened strong at 69.82 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.80 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 11 paise against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 69.91 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said investors are waiting the outcome of the monetary policy of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Bank of England and Bank of Japan, scheduled this week.

Foreign funds pulled out Rs 331.21 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Monday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 74.25 points, or 0.19 per cent to quote at 39,035.04 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,683.60, up 11.45 points, or 0.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 60.90 per barrel lower by 0.07 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee appreciation Indian currency appreciation Indian currency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp