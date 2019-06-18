Home Business

SAT stays Sebi's order banning NDTV promoters from securities market

The SAT, which is the appellate authority over Sebi, has listed the appeals filed by the Roy couple and RRPR Holding Private Ltd on September 16, 2019, for hearing, it added.

Published: 18th June 2019 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

Image of SEBI used for representational purpsose (FIle Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: News broadcaster NDTV Tuesday said the Securities Appellate Tribunal has stayed the market regulator Sebi's order banning its three promoters - Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and their holding firm - from the capital markets for two years.

The SAT, which is the appellate authority over Sebi, has listed the appeals filed by the Roy couple and RRPR Holding Private Ltd on September 16, 2019, for hearing, it added.

"The SAT also directed that in the interregnum, the appellants shall not alienate or create an encumbrance on their shareholding in NDTV," the broadcaster said.

According to NDTV, the SAT in its hearing observed "restraint imposed on Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from occupying the position of director or key managerial personnel in NDTV for a period of two years is not in the interests of the shareholders or, investors in NDTV and granted a stay on the operation and effect of the impugned order".

Earlier on June 14, passing an order the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had barred NDTV Ltd's three promoters from the capital markets for two years.

It had also restrained the two individuals - Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy - from holding any board or top management role at the company in this period.

The Roy couple was also been barred from holding a board or key managerial position at any other listed company for one year, Sebi said while coming down heavily on them and RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd for what it termed as violation of various regulations by keeping minority shareholders in the dark about three loan agreements.

One such loan agreement was with ICICI Bank while two loans were from a little-known entity Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd (VCPL).

The ownership of Delhi-based 'wholesale trading' firm VCPL, incorporated in 2008, is said to have later changed hands from RIL to the Nahata group, from which the Mukesh Ambani-led firm had bought Infotel Broadband in 2010 to re-enter the telecom business.

Last year, Sebi had ordered VCPL to make an open offer for NDTV Ltd for indirectly acquiring control of up to 52 per cent stake through a convertible loan of Rs 350 crore in 2009 'sourced' from a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd.

In its latest 51-page order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said all its directions, including debarment of RRPR, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from buying, selling or otherwise dealing directly or indirectly in securities, or being associated with the securities market, will come into effect immediately.

Their existing holdings, including mutual fund units, will remain frozen during the prohibition period, Sebi had said.

Sebi had said its probe began after receipt of complaints in 2017 from Quantum Securities Pvt Ltd, a shareholder of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), about an alleged violation of rules by non-disclosure of material information to the shareholders about loan agreements with VCPL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDTV Securities Appellate Tribunal Prannoy Roy Radhika Roy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp