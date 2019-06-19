Home Business

Amazon opens Telangana's largest delivery centre in Hyderabad

The E-commerce company has close to 90 Amazon-owned and Service Partner delivery stations in the State.

Published: 19th June 2019 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: E-commerce giant, Amazon India on Wednesday launched its largest delivery station here in Telangana, which would improve its capabilities to speed up last-mile deliveries for customers in the neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

"Today is the launch of the largest delivery centre in Telangana which expands over 20,000 square feet serving thousands of customers. Over the last two to three months we are expanding our network in Telangana. Today we have close to 90 delivery stations in the state with over 12 in Hyderabad itself. Along with this we also have 2,500 stores which help us deliver to our customers with the same experience that Amazon offers," Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India told reporters here.

He noted that Amazon has three fulfilment centres in Hyderabad with more than 3.2 million of storage space and two sort centres with one lakh square feet of processing capacity. The E-commerce company also has close to 90 Amazon-owned and Service Partner delivery stations in the State.

Amazon has a direct delivery presence in more than 500 pin codes of the State, with a significant number of customers now being able to enjoy one-day and two-delivery promises, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon India Amazon Hyderabad delivery station Amazon Telangana
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp