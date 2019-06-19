BMW Group names Rudratej Singh as president and CEO for India

By PTI

MUMBAI: German luxury car maker BMW Wednesday said it has appointed Rudratej Singh as the president and CEO of BMW Group in India from August 1.

Singh moves to BMW group from Eicher Motors' motorcycle arm Royal Enfield, where he served as global president of the company.

We are delighted to welcome Rudratej Singh as the president and chief executive officer of BMW Group India. As a priority market for the BMW Group, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development for the luxury automotive segment," said Hendrik von Kuenheim, SVP forAC, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, BMW Group.

Having worked across diverse industry segments, Singh has deep understanding of strategic business techniques that will strengthen BMW Groups operations in India, he said.

BMW group in India comprises BMW India, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

Earlier in August last year, Vikram Pawah then President, BMW Group India was appointed as CEO for BMW group Australia and New Zealand.

Since then, Hans-Christian Baertels, director for finance and administration at BMW Group India had been holding the additional charge of the position.

Rudratej Rudy Singh brings with him more than 25 years of experience and has held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry, the release said.