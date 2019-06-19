India’s cloud services revenue to grow 24.3 per cent: Report

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: India’s public cloud services revenue would grow by around 24.3 per cent on year to $2.4 billion in 2019, the third highest growth rate globally, Gartner Inc said in a report on Tuesday.

Though India’s share is only 1.2 per cent of the total global public cloud services in 2019, it ranks among the nine countries whose growth will be higher than the global average growth rate of 16 per cent, Gartner said.

India will clock the third highest growth rate after China’s 33 per cent, and Indonesia’s 29 per cent, considering that their revenue base is much smaller than those of mature markets. The Gartner CIO Agenda Survey also showed 34 per cent of CIOs in India are expected to up their spending on cloud services this year.