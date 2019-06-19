Home Business

NDTV to file appeal against Sebi order imposing Rs 12 lakh fine for disclosure lapses

The Sebi order came after the regulator examined multiple disclosure lapses by NDTV and noted non-compliance with the substantial acquisition of shares and takeover (SAST) regulations.

Published: 19th June 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) Wednesday said it will file an appeal against Sebi's decision to impose a penalty of Rs 12 lakh on the company for failing to make timely disclosures to the stock exchanges.

NDTV, however, said it is yet to receive the penalty order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

"The company will be filing an appeal against the said order if and when the same is received by the company, and as per advice received by the company, this order is likely to be set aside in appeal," NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

The Sebi order came after the regulator examined multiple disclosure lapses by NDTV and noted non-compliance with the substantial acquisition of shares and takeover (SAST) regulations.

ALSO READ | Sebi imposes Rs 12 lakh fine on NDTV for disclosure lapses

The capital markets regulator noted that Indiabulls Financial Services in January 2008 acquired 40 lakh shares of NDTV, amounting to 6.40 per cent of the total share capital of the firm.

Further, the promoters of NDTV acquired 20.28 per cent of the total share capital of NDTV pursuant to an open offer in July 2008, Sebi said in an order dated Jun 17.

Post the transaction, the entities were to make requisite disclosures to NDTV under relevant provisions of SAST norms, while NDTV in turn was supposed to report the same to BSE as well as NSE, it added.

However, as per the order, the media company made inordinate delay in making disclosures related to the change in shareholdings of its promoters and Indiabulls Financial Services.

Consequently, a penalty of Rs 12 lakh has been imposed on NDTV which shall be payable "jointly and severally" by the media company, it said.

On Tuesday, NDTV said the Securities Appellate Tribunal has stayed Sebi's order banning its three promoters - Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and their holding firm - from the capital markets for two years.

Last week, the regulator barred NDTV's three key promoters -- Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and their holding firm RRPR Holdings -- from the capital markets for two years and also restrained the two individuals from holding any board or top management role at the company in this period.

The Roy couple was also barred from holding a board or key managerial position at any other listed company for one year, Sebi had said while coming down heavily on them for violating various regulations by keeping minority shareholders in the dark about three loan agreements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDTV Sebi SAST New Delhi Television
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp