Home Business

Khadi fabric production up 62 per cent in last five years

The organisation distributed 32,000 new model charkhas and 5,600 modern looms since 2015.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Khadi unites.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Khadi fabric production has increased by 62 percent in the last five years,according to the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC).This increase over theperiod of 2015 to 2019 is being credited to the registration of new khadi institutions with KVIC and its multiple artisan-centric programmes.

The organisation distributed 32,000 new model charkhas and 5,600 modern looms since 2015. It also added 376 new institutions and assimilated over 40,000 new artisans to boost the overall production.
In the fiscal year 2014-15, the production of Khadi was 105.38 million square meters – which was a share of 4.23 percent of the overall textiles production. But in 2018-19, production grew to 170.80 million square meters – which was 8.49 percent share of the overall fabric production in the country.

Meanwhile, in the same period, mill fabric production fell by 19.06 percent. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena says the steep rise was due to the new policies of the MSME ministry that increased the numbers of artisans in the khadi sector. “We started registering new institutions to widen employment as well as to revive defunct institutions. It is encouraging that rise in share of Khadi production in Textiles sector in last five years has grown more than 200 percent,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khadi fabric Khadi production
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp